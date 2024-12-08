During the busy Thanksgiving travel period, law enforcement across New York State issued a total of 50,466 tickets for vehicle and traffic violations, marking a significant 42% increase over last year's enforcement numbers. This statewide initiative aimed to keep the roads safe by targeting impaired, distracted, and reckless driving.

Impaired Driving Campaign Results

One of the key focuses of the Thanksgiving enforcement effort was impaired driving. A total of 1,705 tickets were issued for impaired driving, reflecting ongoing concerns over alcohol and drug-related crashes. Sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols were set up to deter impaired drivers, with officers working tirelessly to identify and arrest those under the influence.

Governor Kathy Hochul expressed her gratitude for the efforts of law enforcement, saying, "I want to thank our law enforcement officers for their continued commitment to remove these drivers from our roadways and keep New Yorkers safe."

Speeding Tickets Soar to 10,078

Speeding also remained a significant issue, with a total of 10,078 speeding tickets issued during the campaign. Law enforcement agencies statewide focused on aggressive drivers who put themselves and others at risk. The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) works year-round to fund and coordinate these critical enforcement efforts.

Distracted Driving and Other Violations

In addition to speeding and impaired driving, 1,702 tickets were issued for distracted driving. Other violations, such as failing to move over for emergency vehicles and seatbelt infractions, were also addressed during the campaign.

A Call for Responsible Driving

The message from law enforcement and officials is clear: plan ahead for a safe ride home, stay alert, and drive responsibly. Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder emphasized, "These are simple steps that can truly save lives."

With further campaigns scheduled throughout the year, including those around St. Patrick’s Day and Independence Day, New York State continues to prioritize road safety and encourage responsible driving year-round.