The Dark Legacy of Lizzie Halliday

Born Eliza Margaret McNally around 1859 in County Antrim, Ireland, Lizzie Halliday became one of America’s first female serial killers. After immigrating with her family, she faced a turbulent life marked by a series of tumultuous marriages, including two husbands whose deaths remain shrouded in mystery. In the 1890s, Halliday was responsible for the deaths of four individuals in upstate New York, including her husband, Paul Halliday.

A Troubled History

Lizzie's first marriage to Charles Hopkins ended with his death in 1881, followed by a brief union with Artemus Brewer, who also died soon after. After marrying Paul Halliday, she settled in Burlingham, a small community in the Hudson Valley. Their home was devastated by fires, killing her mentally disabled son, John. Halliday claimed he died trying to save her, but evidence suggested she had locked him inside. Suspicion surrounded her as she subsequently burned down their barn, raising questions about her mental state.

The Murders

In August 1891, Paul Halliday vanished, and authorities discovered the bodies of two women, Margaret and Sarah McQuillan, buried on their property. Halliday was arrested after erratic behavior during questioning raised suspicions. Her trial drew national attention, with sensational reports linking her to the Jack the Ripper murders, although no solid evidence was found.

Conviction and Insanity

On June 21, 1894, Halliday was convicted of murder and became the first woman sentenced to death by electric chair. However, her sentence was commuted to life in a mental institution, where she later killed an attendant, stabbing her 200 times. Lizzie Halliday died of Bright's disease on June 28, 1918, leaving behind a legacy as a chilling figure in American criminal history.