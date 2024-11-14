A Shocking Murder in Wallkill

On March 14, 2003, 20-year-old Megan McDonald’s body was found off a dirt path in Wallkill, New York. The young woman, who had worked at the American Cafe in the Galleria Mall earlier that evening, had been brutally murdered, struck in the head with a blunt object. Despite multiple leads, her killer would go uncharged for nearly two decades.

The Investigation Stalls

After Megan was reported missing on March 14, 2003, a search quickly led to the discovery of her body. Investigators soon honed in on her boyfriend, Edward Holley, who had been in and out of her life during the weeks leading up to her death. But while Holley became the focus of suspicion, the case stalled, with no charges filed. Even after Holley was involved in a car accident in 2007, leaving him paralyzed, and his lawyer made strange offers regarding details of the crime, the case went cold.

A New District Attorney, Same Frustrations

In 2013, David Hoovler was elected Orange County District Attorney, bringing new hope for progress. However, suspicions grew as it emerged that Hoovler had once represented a person of interest in the case while in private practice. Questions about his potential conflict of interest surfaced, and in 2023, on the 20th anniversary of Megan’s death, Holley was finally arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The Fight for Justice Continues

The long-awaited arrest came with a twist: Hoovler recused himself from the case, citing a conflict of interest. As of January 2024, special prosecutors moved forward with the case, indicting Holley for his role in Megan's murder. With a trial looming, Megan’s family continues to seek justice for their daughter—and answers for the community that has waited so long.