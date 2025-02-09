5 of the Strangest Animals That Live in New York

With more of half of the state covered in forests and nearly 8,000 lakes and ponds, New York is a haven for creatures both big and small.

While some animals like bears, coyotes, and even moose might steal the spotlight, there are some smaller, lesser-know critters that are not only interesting, but incredibly strange for their own unique reasons.

There are some animals you may be surprised to learn live in New York State (Hudson River Park via Facebook/Canva)

"Exotic" Animals Living in New York State

Some animals, which are already unique, can surprise local residents even further when they find out that they actually live in the state. For instance, did you know that seahorses can be found in the Hudson River?

Skilletfish Living in New York State

While seahorses might be one of the most famous animals to call New York home, another strange critter also lives in the Hudson River: the skilletfish (below). Researches shared that these little blobs are a great indicator of improving water quality. But what about non-aquatic weirdos?

Skilletfish might look strange, but they're a great indicator of Hudson River health (Hudson River Park via Facebook)

Jumping Spiders Living in New York State

While arachnophobes should probably stop scrolling, other new Yorkers might be surprised to learn about a tiny but mighty creature: the jumping spider (below). These amazing arachnids have amazing eyesight and can leap incredible distances... pretty impressive for something roughly the size of a dime.

Honorable Mentions

While not necessarily strange, many New Yorkers may be surprised to learn that mink call the Empire State home (and you can hunt them). Possibly the most unique animal of all, however, is the American woodcock. This bird is as cute as it is hilarious when it takes one of its trademark walks (below).