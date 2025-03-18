PHOTOS: What Finding a Stranded Dolphin in New York Could Mean

Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation responded to a report of a stranded dolphin on a New York beach. Why the dolphin came to shore, however, may not have been an accident.

The NYS DEC is constantly answering calls ranging from helping injured snowmobilers and finding lost hikers to catching poachers and assisting animals in distress. A stranded dolphin, however, might slightly out of the ordinary, even for DEC officers.

Stranded Dolphin in New York

"On Feb. 14, [Environmental Conservation Officers] responded to reports of a stranded Risso’s dolphin on Little Albert’s Landing Beach in East Hampton", began a recent post from the NYS DEC's Facebook page. The investigation into the animal revealed some interesting facts.

A nearly 10-foot-long dolphin was recently stranded on a New York beach (NYS DEC via Facebook) A nearly 10-foot-long dolphin was recently stranded on a New York beach (NYS DEC via Facebook) loading...

9.5-Foot Dolphin Dies After New York Beach Rescue

Photos (above) show the impressive size of the dolphin, which measured 9.5 feet in length. The DEC shared that the animal, which died during observation, may have purposefully moved to shallow waters where it was stranded for a very specific reason.

What It Can When a Marine Animal Strands Itself

The DEC elaborated that "marine animals tend to strand on shore as they approach the end of life", and reported that scarring on the dolphin's body as well as its worn teeth both pointed to signs that the animal was at an advanced age.

Read More: 5 of the Strangest Animals That Live in New York

A necropsy also revealed the dolphin may have had multiple infections in its lungs and liver, and the DEC encouraged the public to call the New York Stranding Hotline (631-369-9829) if they believe they have encountered an animal in distress.

Get our free mobile app

Dolphins join a long list of marine animals many residents would be surprised to learn live in New York waters. Check out the seahorses living in the Hudson River here.

City of Newburgh Firefighters Save Dog on Frozen Hudson River Lilly, the dog needed a little help from Truck 1 and the City of Newburgh Fire Department back on February 11th. Thankfully, she was returned to her owners without injury. Round of ap-PAWS for the City of Newburgh Fire Department for their quick response and heroic efforts. Gallery Credit: Timothy Dexter