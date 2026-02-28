Are Party City Products Now Being Sold At Staples Stores?

Hudson Valley community members looking for products they once relied on Party City to have in stores can now utilize another retailer. Following the closure of all Party City locations more than a year ago, there seems to be a new solution on where to pick up party supplies here in the Hudson Valley.

Closed, Or Maybe Not?

It shouldn't come as a surprise, as many previously foreclosed stores have made a comeback in some capacity, that we can now add Party City to that 'comeback' list.

Babies R Us stores shuttered across the states back in 2018, but in 2023 began popping back up with the announcement a flagship store opening across the border in New Jersey. Similarly, following the foreclosure announcement back in 2024 and the closure of all of the Hudson Valley Big Lots locations, more than 130 locations reopened during 2025 under new ownership.

Is Party City Back?

Well, not technically, but if you've felt like there's been a lack of party and celebration related inventory in the area following the closure of our Party City stores back in 2024, this recent find may help.

According to the official Staples website:

Party planning just got easier. Find balloons, decorations and supplies, invitations, thank you notes and more.

It seems that 'Party City at Staples' is now an offering here in the Hudson Valley, as I spotted a sign on the side of the road near the Wappingers Falls location with the signature Party City logo indicating that this location would be carrying party products in store.

The 'store within a store' structure is being offered within select Staples locations at this time. Have you checked out the inventory at any local stores yet?

