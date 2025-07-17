Most New Yorkers already know the most popular tips to bearproof their property during the spring and summer months, but there's always something new to learn.

While securing garbage cans, removing bird feeders, and even protecting backyard trampolines are all helpful, there's a new tip from a local animal rescue organization that many residents have never thought of before.

Bears are active across New York State... is your property bearproof? (Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery via Facebook) Bears are active across New York State... is your property bearproof? (Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery via Facebook) loading...

Black Bears in the Hudson Valley, NY

Black bears have been spotted in nearly every corner of the Hudson Valley, and while it's an amazing experience to observe them from a safe distance, it's becoming increasingly popular for bears to wander into residential neighborhoods... and straight into trouble.

Bears are a common sight in local backyards, but there's a potential danger lurking that many homeowners might not think about (Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery via Facebook) Bears are a common sight in local backyards, but there's a potential danger lurking that many homeowners might not think about (Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery via Facebook) loading...

Bear Mischief in Local Backyards

Bear mischief can range from dumpster diving and stealing groceries to relaxing in hammocks or even attacking livestock. It's important to remember, however, that the animals only engage in the activities that are made available to them... which brings up the tri-state's latest warning.

Read More: New York: Don't Leave These Items Unattended in Your Backyard

Trap Danger for New York Bears

"This is why we always stress the importance of monitoring your feeding stations and traps", began a recent post from Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery (below). The video they were referring to showed a close call between a bear, her cubs, and a backyard trap.

Is Trapping Bears Legal in New York State?

While trapping is still legal in New York State for many animals, bears are protected. In addition to hunting traps, the video acts as an important warning for owners of lost pets who may have put out live traps as well.

Get our free mobile app

No one in their right mind would want to trap a live bear on their property, but bears sometimes insist on going to some of the strangest places on their own. Check out what happened when a bear visited SUNY New Paltz below.

Bear on Campus at SUNY New Paltz NY On Thursday (June 23, 2022) this unassuming good-size black bear wandered onto campus and decided to climb a tree. The SUNY New Paltz Police along with the NYS DEC Police monitored the situation on-site. They were able to encourage the campus visitor to return home without incident. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn