It’s Official: ‘Snow Flea’ Season Is Here in New York

Thousands of tiny critters are hiding in plain sight in New York... but they like to come out to play when the snow starts to fall.

There seems to be a never-ending number of fascinating creatures in the state, and while enormous animals like moose and bear take most of the spotlight, there's something just as interesting only millimeters off the ground... if you look hard enough.

Springtails in the snow Have you noticed small black creatures in your snow? They might be snow fleas (EconoChallenge via YouTube) loading...

"Snow Fleas" in New York State

The tiny animals in question are nicknamed "snow fleas". While they live in New York year-round, they seem to come out and play during snowy winters. But what exactly are snow fleas, and how do they survive such extreme temperatures? The answers are weirder than you'd ever expect.

Springtails in the snow "Snow fleas" are actually a creature called springtails (EconoChallenge via YouTube) loading...

What Are Snow Fleas?

To begin with, these jumping animals aren't actually fleas, but a creature called a springtail. And while they look exactly like tiny insects, scientists now classify them as something more closely related to sea creatures like lobsters. Then there's the antifreeze they produce...

Springtails in the snow A close-up view of springtails AKA Snow fleas (EconoChallenge via YouTube) loading...

Finding Snow Fleas from Mount Everest to the Hudson Valley

Different species of springtails have been found in locations ranging from deep caves to Mount Everest, and researchers share that a protein in their blood, which acts as a natural antifreeze, could allow them to survive low temperatures. Here's what New York residents need to know about local species:

Some of the best news about snow fleas is that unlike actual fleas, they don't bite. They're also a helpful creature for the environment, as they help improve soil conditions when they chew through items like leaves and bark.

So the next time the snow falls, keep an eye out for jumping springtails... and keep in mind that while they might seem creepy, they're an important part of New York's ecosystem.

