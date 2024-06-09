See the Milky Way ‘Like Never Before’ at This New York Park

Summer in New York State means longer, warmer days. When the sun finally sets, however, the magic truly begins.

The Milky Way is one of the most easily-observable (and most beautiful) sights in our universe. Unfortunately, light pollution often means that our beautiful galaxy is hidden from view. One destination in New York, however, could have the perfect vantage point.

The Milky Way Galaxy as seen from the Adirondack Mountains in New York State

Majestic Flights via YouTube

How to See the Milky Way Galaxy in New York

There are roughly 100 billion planets in our Milky Way galaxy, and while that number seems utterly incomprehensible, it starts to make more sense once the Milky Way comes into view. A trip to the Adirondack Mountains could be all any New Yorker needs to see it for themselves.

The Milky Way Galaxy as seen from the Adirondack Mountains in New York State The Adirondack Park is considered a "dark skies" destination (Majestic Flights via YouTube)

Visit Adirondack Park in St Lawrence County

The Adirondack Park is a 6 million acre Forever Wild Forest Preserve, and is the largest piece of protected land in the lower 48 states. It could also be the perfect place to see one of the most awe-inspiring sights of a lifetime.

The Milky Way Galaxy as seen from the Adirondack Mountains in New York State A trip to the Adirondack Park in St Lawrence County, NY should be a must-go for local stargazers (Majestic Flights via YouTube)

Dark Skies Destinations in New York State

Adirondack Park in St Lawrence County, NY is classified as a "dark skies destination", which means that its protection from light pollution gives campers extra visibility at night, including the Milky Way (below). There's also a nearby observatory that offers an even closer look.

The Adirondack Sky Center & Observatory in Tupper Lake, NY

The Adirondack Sky Center & Observatory in Tupper Lake, NY shares that similarly to the Adirondack Park, the combination of high altitude and dark skies makes for fantastic night sky viewing (visit them here).

The additional good news for stargazers in New York is that the further north they travel, the higher the chances they'll have of seeing the famed Northern Lights as well. Add the "dark sky" designation and travelers could be in for an unforgettable experience.

4 Super Fun Facts About Northern Lights. The Northern Lights put on quite the show when they do appear. Living in the Gem State, you will have the opportunity to see the brightest colors.

Here are four fun facts you may not know about the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights).

