There's an invasive plant in New York State that can be more harmful than most. In addition to its massive size, contact with any part of the plant can cause burns, blisters, and even blindness.

Unsurprisingly, removal of the giant species is important, but so is doing it safely. Luckily, experts recently shared the step-by-step process that can keep local yards (and people) out of harm's way.

This invasive plant can cause burns and blisters if handled incorrectly (NYS DEC via Facebook)

Dangerous and Invasive Plants in New York State

There are several invasive plant species in New York that look eerily similar to one another, and they can all cause symptoms ranging from rashes to death. While today's focus is not as dangerous as the potentially fatal poison hemlock, it should still be handled with extreme caution.

Giant hogweed is hard to kill. Luckily, the NYS DEC has released tips on how control the invasive species (NYS DEC via Facebook)

Giant Hogweed in New York State

The plant in question is giant hogweed, which the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation minces no words in describing:

Giant hogweed is a VERY LARGE, invasive plant that can cause painful burns and scarring. Brushing against or breaking the plant releases sap that, combined with sunlight and moisture, can cause a severe burn within 24 to 48 hours.

Nationally recognized as a harmful weed, New Yorkers are urged to eradicate the species whenever possible. It should come as no surprise, however, that extreme caution is required.

If removed correctly, New Yorkers can fight back against this dangerous and invasive plant (NYS DEC via Facebook)

How to Safely Remove Giant Hogweed

In a recent video (below), the NYS DEC shared the correct way to handle giant hogweed, and the list of warnings may have exceeded the steps for removal.

Armed with waterproof clothing (don't forget gloves, boots, and safety glasses), the NYS DEC recommends attacking the giant hogweed at its root. While this method is best for small areas of growth, professionals may be needed to deal with a large number of plants.

As mentioned, giant hogweed is not only dangerous, but looks very similar to several other plants of varying danger. Check them out here, and keep scrolling to see more of New York's invasive species.

