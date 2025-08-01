How to Safely Remove One of New York’s Most Dangerous and Invasive Plants
There's an invasive plant in New York State that can be more harmful than most. In addition to its massive size, contact with any part of the plant can cause burns, blisters, and even blindness.
Unsurprisingly, removal of the giant species is important, but so is doing it safely. Luckily, experts recently shared the step-by-step process that can keep local yards (and people) out of harm's way.
Dangerous and Invasive Plants in New York State
There are several invasive plant species in New York that look eerily similar to one another, and they can all cause symptoms ranging from rashes to death. While today's focus is not as dangerous as the potentially fatal poison hemlock, it should still be handled with extreme caution.
Giant Hogweed in New York State
The plant in question is giant hogweed, which the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation minces no words in describing:
Giant hogweed is a VERY LARGE, invasive plant that can cause painful burns and scarring. Brushing against or breaking the plant releases sap that, combined with sunlight and moisture, can cause a severe burn within 24 to 48 hours.
Nationally recognized as a harmful weed, New Yorkers are urged to eradicate the species whenever possible. It should come as no surprise, however, that extreme caution is required.
How to Safely Remove Giant Hogweed
In a recent video (below), the NYS DEC shared the correct way to handle giant hogweed, and the list of warnings may have exceeded the steps for removal.
Armed with waterproof clothing (don't forget gloves, boots, and safety glasses), the NYS DEC recommends attacking the giant hogweed at its root. While this method is best for small areas of growth, professionals may be needed to deal with a large number of plants.
As mentioned, giant hogweed is not only dangerous, but looks very similar to several other plants of varying danger. Check them out here, and keep scrolling to see more of New York's invasive species.
New York State's Invasive Plants To Be On The Lookout For
Some Invasive Species That Are In the Hudson Valley
Gallery Credit: TSM