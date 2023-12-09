Sabrina the Teenage Witch House is Just Miles from New York

Sabrina the Teenage Witch premiered in 1996... so why has it taken me almost 30 years to learn that their famous house is just a short drive from New York?

My sister and I grew up on that show, and even as a kid I remember how cool I thought the house looked where Sabrina, her aunts, and her cat Salem lived. Not only is the physical house nowhere near the Hollywood soundstage where the majority of the show was filmed, but it's also for sale...

(Sean Mulligan with ARC Real Estate) Even though the color is different, this house, just minutes from New York, is currently for sale loading...

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch House is for Sale

Of course the exterior of the home has little to do with the show itself. Just like Full House or The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, while the house exteriors were prominently displayed, the actors likely never stepped foot inside the houses. Luckily, that may not be the same for you.

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch House is Minutes from New York

The 8 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Freehold, NJ is back on the market, and despite some previous design decisions (it looks like the home was converted into office space), a cool $1.2 million could make this magical place your next home.

The house is currently zoned as a commercial property, so Sabrina fans looking to make this special building their home will need a special variance. Either way, the 3-story, 4,800 square-foot piece of television history is ready for its next owner. Check out more photos below.

