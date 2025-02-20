Surprising and Rare ‘Unicorn’ Fish Caught in Upstate New York

A teenager in upstate New York may have made history last week when they caught what has been called "the biggest, most powerful, and hardest to catch freshwater gamefish in New York".

The catch, which happened on Oneida Lake, was remarkable for several reasons. Not only was the size of the fish impressive, but it may have been the first and only time a recreational angler has ever caught this species of fish on the lake.

Ultra-Rare Fish Caught in Upstate New York Lake

Another reason why catching the fish, an 18-pound muskie (more formally known as muskellunge), was so special was the manner in which it was caught. 15-year-old Parker Williamson, who was ice fishing with his friend and his friend's father, pulled the gigantic fish through a small hole in the 8-inch-thick ice (below).

"Pure" Muskie Caught on Oneida Lake in New York

The other impressive part of the puzzle was that there are no records of anyone recreationally catching a "true" muskie on Oneida Lake... ever. As Syracuse.com reported, catches had only previously been made by "a team of research technicians using nets".

Ethical Fishing in New York State

The catch (and release) was another example of not only the skill of New York anglers but also their commitment to ethically releasing their prizes. In September 2024, Dante Piraino was recognized for both his record-setting smallmouth bass (below), as well as his preference to release the fish rather than harvest it to certify his achievement.

Ice Fishing Safety in New York

Catching the muskie through thick lake ice is another opportune moment to remind anglers about the necessary safety precautions needed. With fatal accidents in the state due to unsafe conditions, it's important to know ice thickness guidelines for walking, fishing, and even driving on ice.

