New York Forest Ranger’s Lucky Save After ‘High-Risk’ Injury

Upstate New York is the perfect destination for hiking, biking, swimming, and even cliff-jumping. As with most outdoor activities, however, a risk comes with each outing.

Recently, a group of adventure-seekers celebrating the last few days of summer quickly had their day turn around after an unexpected and serious accident. Luckily, an off-duty first responder was in the right place at the right time to come to the rescue.

Summer Activities in the Hudson Valley

The last weekend of August may have been the last full weekend of summer weather, and Hudson Valley residents could be found enjoying the outdoors across the region. In Westchester County, a day of cliff-jumping abruptly turned into an emergency medical situation.

Cliff-Jumping Accident in Westchester County, NY

"While spending the day at a nearby lake with family, Forest Ranger Lieutenant Gullen was alerted to someone calling for help near a popular cliff-jumping area", the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation shared in a press release. What happened next was a mix of bravery and ingenuity.

Off-Duty NYS DEC Ranger Rescues Injured Cliff-Jumper

The NYS DEC says that Lieutenant Gullen, unaware of the details of the emergency, immediately leapt into action, using equipment from bystanders to quickly stabilize a man who had suffered a serious injury:

A 42-year-old jumped from approximately 50 feet and suffered a back injury upon entry into the water. Lt. Gullen jumped off his boat and swam to the injured subject... [performing] a spine assessment while the subject was still in the water. Lt. Gullen borrowed a paddleboard from a nearby group and stabilized the patient in a spine-safe position

The subject was transported by Lieutenant Gullen on the paddleboard to EMS crews waiting on shore. Luckily, the NYS DEC says the cliff-jumper underwent a successful surgery and should be on the road to recovery.

From mountaintop helicopter rescues to the quick-thinking water rescue by Forest Ranger Lieutenant Gullen, the NYS DEC and their partners are constantly at work helping keep New Yorkers of all species safe. Check out a more non-traditional rescue below.

