Contact Authorities Immediately If You See a New York Racoon Doing This
There's a special message for New Yorkers if they see a racoon acting strangely.
While rabies might be the most famous disease to strike wildlife, seeing a racoon pressing their head against the ground could meaning something entirely different... but deadly nonetheless.
Wildlife in New York State
New York State is full of wildlife, but some animals are more visible than others. While critters like martens and even mink can be quite secretive, racoons can be easily spotted across the state.
Racoons Vs. Possums in New York
Unlike possums, which they can occasionally compete with for food, racoons are known to carry rabies. There's another fatal disease that affects racoons, however, that can lead to a very specific symptom that is very easy to spot.
What Is "Head-Pressing"?
"Head-pressing" is exactly what it sounds like: a racoon pressing their head into the ground. While it's possible that the animal is suffering from a concussion or another head injury, For Fox Sake Wildlife Rescue shared that more often than not, it's something far more serious (below).
Seeing a Racoon "Head-Pressing" in New York
The wildlife rescue organization warned animal lovers that if they see a racoon "head-pressing", the animal is most likely suffering from canine distemper, a fatal disease.
While canine distemper isn't as fatal as rabies, it can still be deadly. The racoons can also be dangerous to pets who haven't been vaccinated for distemper as well. As For Fox Sake Wildlife Rescue's post suggests, anyone who sees a racoon head-pressing should contact an animal control agency immediately.
