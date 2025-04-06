In a surprising move, the New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services issued a clear message to residents about the dangers of a popular item sold at gas stations and grocery stores across the region.

Deputy State Fire Administrator Luci Labriola-Cuffe took to Facebook to share a quick video educating the public on a seemingly innocent item that could actually pose a significant risk.

New York's Deputy State Fire Administrator issued a warning to residents about a popular convenience store item (Google Maps/Canva) New York's Deputy State Fire Administrator issued a warning to residents about a popular convenience store item (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Fire Safety in New York State

Fire safety is one of the most important precautions New Yorkers can take to keep their cars, homes, and families out of danger. Recent tragedies including the fatal fire at a Long Island cat rescue serve as a reminder of how quickly flames can erupt.

While space heaters and open flames are clear fire dangers, some other objects might not be so obvious (Google Maps/Canva) While space heaters and open flames are clear fire dangers, some other objects might not be so obvious (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Obvious vs. Hidden Fire Dangers

While open flames, space heaters, and even electric scooters and bicycles tend to grab the headlines for fire danger, there are some other, lesser-known culprits as well. According to the Deputy State Fire Administrator, one such threat can be found at the local corner store.

Warning Issued for "Cheap" Gas Station Phone Chargers

"Have you ever bought a cheap [phone] charger from a gas station or grocery store?", asked Labriola-Cuffe. "Don't do it". She went on to explain that subpar materials could quickly cause an emergency (below).

Labriola-Cuffe elaborated by explaining that budget chargers might over-deliver power to phones, causing them to "overcharge", and overheat to the level of potentially starting a fire.

Get our free mobile app

In addition to buying quality phone chargers, New Yorkers are encouraged to know the "3 feet rule" for fire safety when temperatures drop, as well as making sure their driveways can accommodate emergency vehicles responding to a fire. Check out more tips below.

The ABC's of Fire Safety 26 Tips to help keep your home and family safe, including what to do in case of a fire. Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell