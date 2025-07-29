Local residents are being urged to do a welfare check on a specific species of tree by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to help stop the spread of a fatal disease.

Unfortunately, there is currently no cure for the non-native fungus, but early detection could go a long way in protecting the surrounding forest.

The NYS DEC is urging New Yorkers to check their trees for signs of a disease that can kill within weeks

Fatal Tree Disease Concerns in New York

From invasive species to fatal diseases, there are plenty of dangers lurking for New York plants. The most recent cause for concern is a fungus that only recently appeared on the NYS DEC's radar.

Oak wilt was originally found in Wisconsin, and professionals still don't know its origins

NYS DEC Warns Residents About Dangerous Oak Wilt

The disease, called oak wilt, was found near the New York border with Canada in 2023 and has been slowly moving south. While the fungus attacks all types of oak trees, it is especially fatal for red oaks and can kill the trees within weeks.

Checking Trees for Oak Wilt in New York

"Have you checked your oak trees recently? Now is a great time to look for signs of oak wilt, a non-native fungus", the NYS DEC recently posted on Facebook. They also shared how to detect the disease as early as possible.

How to Stop the Spread of Oak Wilt in New York State

The fungus that causes oak wilt is spread by insects called nitidulid beetles, which the NYS DEC is currently focused on trapping. Quarantines are also placed over geographic areas where oak wilt is confirmed to help stop the spread the fatal disease, with several quarantines currently in effect across New York.

How to Check for Oak Wilt in New York

Residents are urged to check their oak trees for early leaf loss in July and August, as well as leaves that brown from the outside in. Suspected oak wilt cases should be sent to foresthealth@dec.ny.gov.

