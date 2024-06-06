Memorial Day weekend in New York State witnessed a formidable crackdown on drunk and impaired driving, with State Troopers issuing a staggering 10,949 tickets and apprehending 225 individuals for Driving While Intoxicated (DUI). The special enforcement initiative, spanning from Friday, May 24, 2024, through Monday, May 27, 2024, underscores the commitment to ensuring the safety of New Yorkers on the road.

The resolute stance against drunk and impaired driving was echoed by State Police Superintendent Steven G. James, who remarked, "The results of this year’s campaign show that too many people are still getting behind the wheel while intoxicated or impaired by drugs. This behavior will not be tolerated, and our Troopers will remain vigilant in the removal of these reckless individuals from our roadways." Notable Statistics The enforcement campaign, partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, employed various measures including sobriety checkpoints, enhanced DWI patrols, and penalties for distracted drivers utilizing handheld electronic devices. Among the notable statistics of the campaign: 225 DWI arrests

Investigation of 239 crashes, with 58 resulting in personal injuries

No fatal crashes reported Moreover, Troopers targeted speeding and aggressive driving across the state, resulting in a substantial number of tickets issued for speeding, distracted driving, seatbelt violations, and Move Over Law infractions.

The use of both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles bolstered the crackdown, enabling Troopers to efficiently identify motorists violating the law. CITE vehicles, blending seamlessly with everyday traffic until emergency lighting is activated, facilitate enhanced surveillance of driving violations.

Comparatively, last year's Memorial Day Weekend enforcement campaign, spanning from Friday, May 26, 2023, through Tuesday, May 30, 2023, witnessed the issuance of 13,471 total tickets and the arrest of 219 individuals for DWI.

As New York State continues its relentless pursuit of road safety, such concerted enforcement efforts serve as a steadfast reminder of the imperative to combat drunk and impaired driving, ensuring the protection of all road users.