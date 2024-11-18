Thanksgiving is just around the corner - though at times it feels like yesterday the clock had just struck midnight, welcoming in 2024 and the early months of the year that seem to drag on forever.

canva canva loading...

As we quickly approach the final two weeks of prep and planning for the Thanksgiving holiday, here's some information that may come in handy before you finalize the menu or grocery shop.

Get our free mobile app

Do You Have Any Thanksgiving Traditions?

Over the years we've shared lots of information surrounding Thanksgiving; tips, tricks, best practices, even suggestions for how to begin new Thanksgiving traditions. For a while, I had to work each year on Thanksgiving and would always invite the others who were stuck working or on-call to do a Friendsgiving of sorts. Some people like to leave the cooking to others and go out for their Thanksgiving meal, makes clean-up much easier, too.

canva canva loading...

If you are hosting this year, or have been assigned a side dish to bring to the Turkey-day gathering...will you be taking on the 'official' New York State Thanksgiving side?

When It Comes To Side Dishes, New Yorkers Must Have This:

Newsweek, based on information provided by All Recipes, provided the scoop this year for the great 'side-dish-debate' of 2024, and to be honest, some of these outcomes may be as controversial as politics these days. Results were based on total site traffic by state for the purpose of this research.

Across the states, different regions remain loyal to their favorites like green been casserole, cornbread dressing, sweet potato casserole and candied yams.

Newsweek via All Recipes Newsweek via All Recipes loading...

The regional breakdown shows that for 2024, New York aligns with many of our fellow east coast neighbors, with sweet potato casserole reigning supreme. Sweet potato casserole is actually the #1 Thanksgiving recipe of all time, too.

All Recipes reports that it isn't necessarily regional access to specific ingredients as the common denominator, but rather 'access to different family configurations.' They also note that the popularity of Friendsgiving, and bringing a dish that is meaningful to the table comes into play.

canva canva loading...

Now, the next point of contention is how YOU prepare sweet potato casserole vs. how it is described by Newsweek...they share that this southern inspired dish that is quite popular on the east coast is made with mashed sweet potatoes topped with brown sugar and pecans, while candied yams are the ones with the marshmallows - do you agree?

LOOK: 100 years of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Stacker curated a selection of photographs from the past century of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to help illustrate the history of the iconic event. Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell