Digital Affordable Childcare Portal Launched For New Yorkers

Not long ago, we learned about the historic investment for New York State's child care assistance programs. On Friday July 19th, Governor Hochul helped to officially launch the web portal that will allow hundreds of thousands more New Yorkers access to those assistance programs.

canva canva loading...

Digital Childcare Portal Launched For New Yorkers

As of today, Friday, July 19th, ny.gov/childcare is live; a digital portal that will help New Yorkers access affordable healthcare through New York State's Child Care Assistance Program. The site will provide easier, more direct access for New Yorkers to apply for the available funding.

With Sentator Kirsten Gillibrand, Governor Kathy Hochul launched the new site at the state's capital on Friday. The website launch comes after the prior announcement of the historic $7 billion investment to expand access to child care and improve affordability for families in New York as part of the FY25 Enacted Budget.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Holds Covid-19 Update Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images loading...

We’re making New York more affordable and strengthening our economy by delivering free and low-cost child care to more families statewide, and making it easier for families to apply for this funding online. As the first mom governor of New York, I understand the challenges of child care firsthand and I look forward to seeing this transformative program reach more parents and kids across our state.

Oversight for the ny.gov/childcare site is facilitated by the New York Office of Children and Family Services, and will remove a number of redundant processes and paper applications that were formerly in place.

Breaking Down CCAP in New York State

The Child Care Assistance Program, CCAP, enables eligible New Yorkers to apply for low cost or no cost child care services. Eligibility factors include income and family size.

canva canva loading...

There are approximately 100,000 families that currently receive the low/no-cost child care, but New York State officials have shared that they estimate hundreds of thousands more families in the state are actually eligible for the funding, and they're encouraged to apply through the new web portal.

The program covers at least 90% of 'weekly market rate child care costs' for eligible families, and will save New York families thousands of dollars in child care costs each year.

