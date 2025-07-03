Nobody Lives In Upstate New York…Here’s Why

Upstate New York has breathtaking views, charming towns, and magical fall foliage...

But if it’s so picturesque, why isn’t everyone rushing to live there?

Before diving in, let’s clarify what “Upstate New York” means. It includes regions like the Capital District, the Mohawk Valley, Central New York, the Southern Tier, the Finger Lakes, Western New York, and the North Country.

Despite all this space and beauty, there are still a few big reasons why folks aren’t exactly lining up to move in:

Harsh Winters

Think you can handle winter? Think again.

Upstate New York’s snowy season isn't just cold; it’s downright brutal. We’re talking blizzards, icy roads, and months of mostly darkness (4:30pm sunset)that can break even the hardiest spirits. Heating bills skyrocket, snow shovels become your best friends, and winter tires are a must. It’s a lifestyle that makes anyone dreaming of a milder climate want to run to the nearest beach.

Limited Job Opportunities

The days when factories buzzed with industry are long gone. Most of those jobs disappeared, and they aren’t coming back. What’s left behind is a stagnant job market that offers little for young professionals or ambitious entrepreneurs. If you want a career that’s more than just getting by, you’re probably heading to bigger cities where opportunities are actually growing, not shrinking.

Transportation Woes

You better love driving, because you’ll be doing a lot of it. Public transportation is almost non-existent, and the roads are often in dire need of repair. For those used to efficient public transit or Uber rides on demand, Upstate’s car-centric setup is a big adjustment—and not always a welcome one. Forget walking to the corner store; here, your “quick trip” involves starting up the SUV.

High Property Taxes

Yes, the cost of living might be lower than in Manhattan; 43% of New York state's population lives in the 305 square miles of New York City. But those sky-high property taxes are a dealbreaker for many. If you thought owning a home would be cheaper up there, think again.

The tax burden in Upstate New York can be just as heavy as a downstate mortgage, making potential homeowners look elsewhere for a better bang for their buck.

Lack of Healthcare Access

Need to see a doctor? Good luck with that. While walk-in clinics have popped up to handle minor ailments, more serious issues require a real hospital—and those aren’t exactly close by.

The nearest one could be a long drive away, which isn’t ideal if you’ve got kids or older adults in tow. Upstate's healthcare landscape can be a major turn-off for anyone who prioritizes health and wants reliable, nearby care.

Upstate New York may offer stunning views and small-town charm, but these five factors make it a hard sell for anyone considering a move. You might be the exception if you think you’re ready for snowy mornings, car-centric living, and sky-high taxes. For everyone else? Maybe stick to a fall road trip instead.

Don't Believe Me? Simpsons Did It.

