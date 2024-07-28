July is National Ice Cream Month, and what better way to celebrate than indulging in New Yorkers' favorite ice cream flavors? HolidayCalendar.io has analyzed grocery shopping data from 12 million Americans and surveyed 4,500 people across 15 states to reveal the top five ice cream flavors enjoyed by residents of the Empire State. Here’s the countdown of New York's favorite flavors, leading up to the ultimate favorite!

Colorful scoops ice cream background concept Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

5. Green Tea

Starting off the list at number five is green tea. This unique and earthy flavor has gained popularity in recent years, offering a sophisticated option for those looking to try something different from the usual choices.

4. Strawberry

Coming in at number four is strawberry. Loved for its sweet, fruity taste and nostalgic appeal, strawberry ice cream is especially popular during the summer months when fresh strawberries are in season.

3. Mango

Taking the third spot is mango, which brings a tropical twist to the table. This refreshing and exotic flavor is perfect for those who want to add some vibrancy to their ice cream experience.

2. Vanilla

A close second is vanilla. Known for its simplicity and versatility, vanilla is a timeless classic. Whether enjoyed on its own or as a complement to other desserts, vanilla remains a perennial favorite among New Yorkers.

1. Chocolate

And the number one favorite ice cream flavor in New York is... chocolate! This rich and creamy flavor is a crowd-pleaser, offering endless variations and a taste that never goes out of style. Chocolate reigns supreme, capturing the hearts and taste buds of New Yorkers.

bhofack2 bhofack2 loading...

As New Yorkers enjoy these top flavors throughout National Ice Cream Month, it’s clear that their preferences range from classic to adventurous, reflecting the diverse tastes of the state. So, grab a scoop (or two) of your favorite flavor and join in the celebration!