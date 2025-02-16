New York’s Giant Leaf Ball Mystery

If you’ve ever spotted those giant leaf balls high up in New York trees, you probably assumed they were bird nests.

An eagle’s? A hawk’s? Maybe even something rare like an owl’s?

Same here—at least, that’s what I thought.

As someone who knows their way around New York’s great outdoors, I like to think I’m pretty knowledgeable about the local wildlife. From deer to bluebirds, I can usually identify who’s living where.

But after reading an article from WWLP, my hometown station in Springfield, Massachusetts, I realized I’d been completely wrong about these mysterious treetop formations.

"I assumed squirrels built their winter shelters underground or in tree holes. Thanks for the video."

Those massive clumps of leaves aren’t bird nests at all. They’re squirrel nests. That’s right; our little furry-tailed friends are the architects behind these elaborate treetop homes, officially called dreys.

New York State is home to several squirrel species, including the Eastern Gray Squirrel and the American Red Squirrel. These native critters are the ones crafting those impressive dreys you've been spotting high up in the trees.

A drey can be up to two feet wide and is often found more than 20 feet above the ground, nestled in sturdy oak branches (because, naturally, squirrels love acorns).

While some start as bird nests, squirrels move in and renovate with their own materials, like leaves, branches, and even moss or pine needles. These dreys offer year-round shelter, especially when a warm attic isn’t an option.

Next time you see one of these leafy clusters, remember—it’s not a luxury bird condo, but a squirrel’s treetop hideaway. Who knew squirrels were so industrious?

