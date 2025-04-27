Is New York A Top 10 State For Working Moms?

According to the Center for American Progress, as of 2023, 3/4 of women age 25-54 (labeled prime-age women) are currently employed. That same year produced data indicating that 84% of employed 'prime-age' women work full time. Clearly women are making up a great deal more of the workforce as a whole, than they were many years ago.

With more women in the workforce, obviously the number of working moms has increased too. A recent study took a look at the various conditions and components impacting working moms across the US, and provided rankings state by state.

Ranking Best & Worst States For Working Moms

Work-life balance is a real thing for pretty much everyone who is employed, right? Staying late for a meeting, bringing work home, answering emails on vacation, it all adds up. With the increased number of working moms, work-life balance, and other factors like child care, health care, gender pay gap, and family leave come into play.

When comparing the best and worst states for working moms across the US, Massachusetts topped the 2025 list with high scores across every major category analyzed. With Rhode Island and Washington D.C. not far behind, RI had the smallest gender pay gap, and Washington D.C.'s high scores came from professional opportunities and elevated salary rates.

New York, cited on the rankings as number eleven (out of 51 with D.C. on the list), topped the list (#1) for Best Day Care systems, but at the same time came in dead last (#51) for Child Care Cost.

With a total score of 53.58 points, New York's overall Child Care Rank was 13, Professional Opportunities Rank was 33, and Work-Life Balance Rank was 12, all out of 51. The fall to number 11 for NY is an improvement from 2023 when the state ranked 13, but a drop from 2022 when data indicated NY was at number nine.

A similar study looked at states, comparing best and work for working parents, check out the findings below.

