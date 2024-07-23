Targeting Underserved Populations

A new initiative in New York has announced $15 million in conditional awards over five years to help community-based service providers develop programs aimed at reducing suicide risk among youth from historically underserved populations. Managed by the Office of Mental Health through the Connecting Youth to Mental Health Supports program, the initiative focuses on racial and ethnic minorities and LGBTQ+ groups, including those in rural areas.

Addressing Alarming Trends

The urgency of this initiative is underscored by alarming trends among youth and young adults since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards will support the creation of culturally appropriate programs to address the mental health needs of young New Yorkers, particularly those most affected by these trends.

Community-Based Support and Partnerships

The funding will help develop community-based mental health services aimed at building safety and connectedness among at-risk populations. The grant recipients include:

Contact Community Services Inc., Onondaga County ($2.9 million)

Child Center of New York, New York City ($3.4 million)

John R. Oishei Children's Hospital of Buffalo, Erie County ($2.9 million)

Access: Supports for Living Inc., Orange County ($2.9 million)

Comunilife Inc., Nassau County ($2.9 million)

Culturally Competent Mental Health Services

Dr. Ann Sullivan, Commissioner of the New York State Office of Mental Health, noted the importance of culturally competent services: “This funding will help community-based service providers tailor innovative programs to connect with traditionally marginalized groups and help them address their mental health issues in a culturally competent manner.”

Legislative Support

State legislators expressed their support for the initiative, highlighting the disproportionate impact of the youth mental health crisis on underserved communities and praising the leadership and commitment to addressing these disparities through targeted funding and programs.