Why We Need This Genius Invention in New York

Whether we'd like to admit it or not, winter is right around the corner in the Hudson Valley, and while New Yorkers are no stranger to freezing temperatures and driving snow, a new invention is looking to make the frigid commute a little safer.

Several of New York's most dangerous roads are here in the Hudson Valley, and the upcoming snow will only make them (along with every other stretch of pavement) more precarious. While snow tires and all-wheel-drive can help vehicles with traction, a new type of traffic light is aiming to assist drivers in an entirely different way.

"Snow Cone" Traffic Signals

While these modified traffic signals haven't made it to the empire state just yet, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) recently unveiled the invention they hope will keep traffic lights visible when the snow begins to accumulate. They call the invention "snow cones".

New Winterized Traffic Signals

"This summer, we took a step to tackle a problem - traffic signals obscured by snow!", began a recent Facebook post from the ITD. "These specially designed cones we ordered let wind pass through, blowing away snow and allowing you to see the light colors even when it piles up." The fully assembled traffic signal (below) combines a traditional snow shield with the new cones.

While many commenters took the time to appreciate the similarity between the new traffic signals and one of Madonna's most famous outfits, the ITD reiterated just how helpful this invention can be:

These snow-proof clear visors help improve visibility during snowy conditions and are not unique to Idaho, but are being used by transit agencies all throughout the country. They were created by a Colorado-based company (not the queen of pop 😉)

There's a compelling argument to be made that New York needs to be the next state on the list of adopters. Especially with the recent conversions from stop signs to traffic signals on several popular Hudson Valley intersections, these cones could be more useful than ever.

While pointy traffic signals may help with visibility when the winter weather unleashes its fury, some roads are just plain dangerous no matter what the weather forecast predicts. Check out the scariest roads to drive in New York state below.

