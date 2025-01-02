New Airline and Direct Flights Coming to Upstate New York
A small New York airport will soon be seeing some new traffic... and a new airline.
With most recent coverage focusing on airlines leaving regional airports, it was welcome news to hear that the opposite was happening in at least one New York location, with new flights being offered to destinations like Washington, D.C. and Orlando, FL.
Stewart International Airport Losses (and Gains) Airline Service
In the Hudson Valley, Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, NY has seen several of the recent airline shuffles. While Jet Blue announced their departure from the airport in 2020, Play Airlines most recently joined the hub, bringing international flights back to the area. Now, another airline is coming farther north...
Ogdensburg International Airport Gains a New Airline
Similar to Stewart, Ogdensburg International Airport in Ogdensburg, NY also lost airline service in 2020 when Allegiant Air ceased their operations in the area. Now, a new airline is moving in.
Breeze Airways Now Flying from Ogdensburg, NY
Breeze Airways recently announced new operations in two cities: Washington, D.C. and Ogdensburg, NY. Flights between the two cities currently start as low as $45, and there are additional flights from Ogdensburg to the following destinations as well:
New Breeze Airways Flights from Ogdensburg, NY
Gallery Credit: Canva
Flights Fully Operational from Ogdensburg International Airport
Flights are already underway to all destinations, and Breeze Airways says that there are discount tickets available for trips booked through May 13th, 2025. Between the new airline additions at both Stewart and Ogdensburg International Airports, many travelers may hope this is a sign of more positive changes to come at smaller travel hubs.
Fly Direct To These 19 US Destinations From Albany International Airport
Gallery Credit: Unsplashed-Canva
The 10 Worst Airports For Weather Delays in America
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow