New Airline and Direct Flights Coming to Upstate New York

A small New York airport will soon be seeing some new traffic... and a new airline.

With most recent coverage focusing on airlines leaving regional airports, it was welcome news to hear that the opposite was happening in at least one New York location, with new flights being offered to destinations like Washington, D.C. and Orlando, FL.

Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, NY Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, NY lost Jet Blue in 2020, but welcomed Play Airlines as a recent addition (Google) loading...

Stewart International Airport Losses (and Gains) Airline Service

In the Hudson Valley, Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, NY has seen several of the recent airline shuffles. While Jet Blue announced their departure from the airport in 2020, Play Airlines most recently joined the hub, bringing international flights back to the area. Now, another airline is coming farther north...

Ogdensburg International Airport Ogdensburg International Airport recently welcomed Breeze Airways (Google) loading...

Ogdensburg International Airport Gains a New Airline

Similar to Stewart, Ogdensburg International Airport in Ogdensburg, NY also lost airline service in 2020 when Allegiant Air ceased their operations in the area. Now, a new airline is moving in.

Breeze Airways Now Flying from Ogdensburg, NY

Breeze Airways recently announced new operations in two cities: Washington, D.C. and Ogdensburg, NY. Flights between the two cities currently start as low as $45, and there are additional flights from Ogdensburg to the following destinations as well:

New Breeze Airways Flights from Ogdensburg, NY Breeze Airways recently announced new affordable flights from Ogdensburg, NY to the following destinations: Gallery Credit: Canva

Flights Fully Operational from Ogdensburg International Airport

Flights are already underway to all destinations, and Breeze Airways says that there are discount tickets available for trips booked through May 13th, 2025. Between the new airline additions at both Stewart and Ogdensburg International Airports, many travelers may hope this is a sign of more positive changes to come at smaller travel hubs.

Fly Direct To These 19 US Destinations From Albany International Airport There are many destinations you can fly to from the Albany International Airport. But if you are like most travelers, you don't want to have to make a connecting flight. Here are the destinations you can fly directly to from the Albany International Airport. You can hop on Delta, American Airlines, Southwest, Allegiant, Avelo, and United Airlines. Gallery Credit: Unsplashed-Canva