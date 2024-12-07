A Tragic Discovery

Over six years have passed since the body of Megan Dyer-Maclean, a 31-year-old mother of two, was found in a wooded area near her Johnsonville, New York, home. Her body was discovered on June 4, 2018, along an old railroad bed, just two days after she was last seen alive. An autopsy revealed that Megan had been poisoned with strychnine, a lethal, odorless pesticide commonly used to kill rodents. Yet, despite hundreds of leads, the case remains unsolved.

Hundreds of Leads, No Suspects

Since Megan’s death, Rensselaer County Sheriff’s officials have investigated countless tips, conducted interviews, and pursued numerous leads. However, no clear suspect has emerged. In a recent Facebook post marking the anniversary of her death, the sheriff's office confirmed that the case remains open. “It has been six years since Megan was taken from her children, her family, and her friends,” they wrote, emphasizing their commitment to finding answers.

A Troubling History

In May 2021, Megan's husband, Duncan Maclean, was arrested in connection to a violent 2017 hammer attack on another man. Although Maclean was sentenced to prison for the assault, he has not been named a suspect in his wife’s death. Investigators did note that a bruise on Megan’s head appeared similar to the size of a hammer strike, prompting further scrutiny of Maclean’s potential involvement. However, no direct evidence has linked him to her poisoning.

The Hunt for Answers

As the investigation continues, the sheriff's office is working with a firm specializing in cold case homicides. Investigators are determined to solve this case, urging anyone with information to come forward. "Somebody knows something about where that strychnine came from," said Sheriff Kyle Bourgault. The team remains hopeful that with public assistance, the mystery of Megan Dyer-Maclean’s death will finally be solved.

For anyone with information, contact the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office at 518-270-0128.