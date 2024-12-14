The Reason Why Everyone Loves This ‘Random’ New York Bridge

There's a humble bridge in upstate New York with some very impressive lore attached to it. But what exactly is so special about this particular span?

There are many unique landmarks to see in rural New York. From world-renowned institutions like the Baseball Hall of Fame to some lesser-known attractions (have you seen the world's largest lawn gnome that lives in the Hudson Valley?), there's something for everybody.

Bridge in Seneca Falls, NY This unassuming bridge in upstate New York might have some very special history (Google) loading...

New York State's Ties to Hollywood

One of New York's most special characteristics is its close ties with Hollywood, especially outside of New York City. Across the state, many small towns (including some in the Hudson Valley) can claim screen time in some classic works. So what's the story with this random bridge?

Bridge in Seneca Falls, NY Many residents in Seneca Falls, NY believe this bridge, along with the village, was the inspiration for the movie It's a Wonderful Life (Google) loading...

The "It's a Wonderful Life Bridge" in Seneca Falls, NY

The span in question is located in Seneca Falls, NY and is nicknamed the "It's a Wonderful Life Bridge". While the bridge wasn't actually included in the classic 1946 Christmas movie, many claim that the film wouldn't have been possible without it.

The "It's a Wonderful Life" Bridge in Seneca Falls, NY The "It's a Wonderful Life" Bridge in Seneca Falls, NY (Google) loading...

Was It's a Wonderful Life Inspired by Seneca Falls, NY?

It is a widely held belief of Seneca Falls residents that the town (and their bridge) was the inspiration for Bedford Falls, the fictional town in It's a Wonderful Life. There is so much passion behind the idea that a festival is thrown every year in December in the movie's honor.

It's a Wonderful Life Festival in Seneca Falls, NY

The It's a Wonderful Life Festival is held every year on the second weekend in December, with events ranging from the It's a Wonderful Run 5k to autograph sessions with cast members. There's something special about the bridge, however, all year long.

On the south end of the bridge, a plaque has been installed listing the many reasons why residents believe Seneca Falls was instrumental in the creation of It's a Wonderful Life. They include bridge design similarities, Seneca Falls' location, and the fact that the screenwriter visited the village during the time the screenplay was created. See the similarities for yourself below.

Get our free mobile app

While Seneca Falls might be the most famous possible inspiration, many New Yorkers have also pointed to Saugerties, NY as a potentially important in the movie's creation as well. Check out more Christmas activities in Seneca Falls here, and keep scrolling for some more unique New York road trips.

Take a Weekend Road Trip to These 10 Unusual Landmarks in New York