After the winter we've had, signs of spring have never been more welcome. However, with the recent melt and temps that heated up over the past few weeks, a lot of the winter's snow has melted and maybe left behind a nasty mess that you're trying to figure out how to clean up.

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Ever heard of snow mold?

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What's That On My Lawn?

Now that the snow's been melting, you may notice some spots on your lawn that have you scratching your head.

According to the pros at Scotts Miracle Gro:

Snow mold is a common, generally non-lethal fungal turf disease appearing in early spring as matted, straw-colored, gray, or pink patches (up to 12 inches or more) on lawns as snow melts. It thrives in cool, wet conditions under snow cover. Treatment involves gently raking matted grass to improve airflow and aid drying, allowing the grass to recover

Because there are different types of snow mold out there, you should be mindful when inspecting any patches you may find to see if it looks more grey/brown-ish, or has a pink coloring in order to properly identify what type of damage it is on your grass.

So How Do We Get Our Lawns Looking Like A Fancy Golf Course Again?

If you notice circular, matted patches, dead or weak looking grass, spiderweb like fungus, visible 'cotton' or mold-like appearance on the grass, here's some steps you can take:

Gently rake the affected areas which will 'loosen up any matted grass, helping the lawn dry out and giving healthy, unaffected grass blades room to grow'

Let the lawn dry and then mow the affected area once grass starts to grow again

Repair the spots that need attention: overseed to restore thickness

Aerate if necessary to improve drainage and future moisture

Yay spring?

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