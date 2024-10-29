One of the most astonishing views in the Hudson Valley is free to access and open to the public... but many local hikers refuse to believe it's the real deal.

There might not be such a thing as the "best" view in New York, but there are several local options that could easily take the top prize (and some you can even drive to). One vista is so impressive, however, that it borders on unbelievable.

The view from Mt Beacon Fire Tower in Dutchess County The view from the Mt Beacon Fire Tower is astonishing... but can you really see New York City? (Preston & Krista via YouTube) loading...

The Best Views in the Hudson Valley

The overlook in question is in Dutchess County, NY on one of the most popular hikes in the entire state : Mt. Beacon. With easy access from Metro North trains, not only do residents love to make the steep hike, but out-of-towners as well. But what's so special about the view?

Mt Beacon Fire Tower Some local Hudson Valley hikers are refusing to believe that a view exists in Dutchess County, NY (Preston & Krista via YouTube) loading...

Can You See New York City from Mt Beacon?

The debate was started by a post in a local hiking Facebook group. "View of the NYC skyline from the fire tower at Mount Beacon this morning", it read. The comment section was divided... could you really see Manhattan from Beacon?

The view of Manhattan from the Mount Beacon Fire Tower On a clear day, it's actually possible to see the Manhattan skyline from Mount Beacon's Fire Tower in Dutchess County (nicmari_ via TikTok) loading...

"I don’t buy it. Maybe from Bear Mountain", said the first skeptic. "Not correct at all! Good job AI", said another. While use of a zoom lens is required, video shows that even iPhones can get a similar view (below).

While this view is in fact possible on clear days, hikers looking for a more "authentic" skyline vista without the assistance of a camera will have to look further south. Check out the view from Bear Mountain (no hike needed) and others below.

