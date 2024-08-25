Lake Placid is set to shine as a premier destination for international sports during the 2024-2025 season. The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority (Olympic Authority) has announced an impressive lineup of World Cup events and World Championships that will showcase the region’s sports facilities and rich history.

Thrilling World Cup Events and World Championships

The season kicks off with the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series, debuting in Lake Placid from September 27-29 at Mt. Van Hoevenberg. This exciting event will feature top mountain bikers competing in Cross-country Olympic (XCO), Cross-country Short Track (XCC), and Cross-country Marathon (XCM) races.

In January, the FIS Freestyle Aerials World Cup returns to the Olympic Jumping Complex on January 18-19. This event, a staple since 1994, will highlight impressive aerial maneuvers by both men’s and women’s competitors.

February brings the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup to Lake Placid from February 7-9. This year’s event will include individual competitions for both men and women, as well as a mixed team event, adding new excitement to the ski jumping scene.

The season culminates with the IBSF World Championships, scheduled for March 6-16 at Mt. Van Hoevenberg. This premier bobsled and skeleton event will feature top athletes from around the world competing in seven disciplines, showcasing Lake Placid’s longstanding tradition in these sports.

Milano Cortina 2026 Bid

Lake Placid is also in contention to be a backup venue for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. The US Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s bid proposes using Lake Placid’s facilities for bobsled, luge, and skeleton events, highlighting the region’s readiness and sustainability.

Economic and Tourism Impact

These major events not only enhance Lake Placid’s reputation as a world-class winter sports destination but also boost the regional economy and tourism industry. The Olympic Authority’s commitment to modernizing facilities ensures that Lake Placid remains a top choice for global sports competitions, offering exceptional experiences for athletes and spectators alike