Kurt Angle Appearing at Hudson Valley Mall This Weekend

Kurt Angle is returning to the Hudson Valley to meet his fans this weekend at a local mall. Here's how you can meet him.

One of the biggest names in wrestling is bringing the ultimate fan experience to Upstate New York. Kurt Angle has been a top name in sports entertainment for years. Angle gained legendary status among fans and in the wrestling community after he won an Olympic Gold medal with a broken neck. He later joined the WWE as a heel in the late 90's at the height of the Attitude Era and is responsible for some of the most memorable matches and feuds in the company's history. Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Angle appeared at a wrestling event a few months ago for a meet and greet at the MJN Convention Center.

Angle will be at the Jefferson Valley Mall (650 Lee Blvd, Yorktown Heights) this Saturday, May 20 for a meet and greet, autograph signing and photo session at BG Autographs. If you are a wrestling fan then you won't want to miss this cool experience. Check in is at noon. Packages range from $49 to $89. How many people will surprise him with a gallon of milk?



The VIP experience has limited tickets and they are reportedly going quick.

BG Autographs shared that they have several more events lined up for wrestling fans coming to their location in the near future.