The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) is asking residents to keep an eye out for an invasive species they've dubbed a "Frankenfish"... and it has some terrifying qualities.

The razor-toothed fish is described as an "aggressive predator" that can breathe air, slither on land, and survive out of water for days on end. The animal sounds more like nightmare fuel than an actual member of the animal kingdom... and it's unfortunately been spotted in the Hudson Valley.

Photo of a northern snakehead fish This invasive fish is described as an "aggressive predator" and has been spotted in New York (NYS DEC) loading...

Invasive "Frankenfish" in New York State

While the fish was first spotted in the Hudson Valley back in 2008, the NYS DEC is once again warning local residents about the dangers posed by one of the creepier animals to have ever laid foot (or fin) in New York.

The Northern Snakehead Fish Seen in New York State

The northern snakehead is a fish native to Asia that has been accidentally introduced into American waters, and has been spotted across the country in states like Missouri, Georgia, and New York. The NYS DEC has specific instructions for residents who find themselves face-to-face with the fish.

Anglers who catch a suspected northern snakehead should take photographs and document their location before freezing and then disposing of the fish. Identifying the fish can be tricky, as they resemble the bowfin fish, which is native to New York. The NYS DEC shares that the bowfin has "a shorter anal fin and a rounded tail fin". Learn more about both fish here.

