What These ‘Gross’ Black Dots Mean on Your New York Fish

Anglers are casting their rods across New York, but they might be reeling in more than they bargained for.

There's much that goes into a successful fishing season, both for fishing enthusiasts and the government organizations that support the activity. After the streams and rivers are stocked and licenses are purchased, however, there's still another box to check that has to do with a potential parasite.

Identifying Parasites on New York Fish

Recently, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service took to social media to warn about a potential passenger hitching a ride on fish of many different species. Identifying the potential problem starts by keeping an eye out for small black dots.

What Is "Black Spot Disease" on Caught Fish?

In their post (below), the FWS urged anyone catching fish with the intent to eat them should keep an eye out for "black spot disease". While they call the condition "gross", they also shared good news about how to deal with the potential parasites.

Fish Infected with Flatworms in New York

As the FWS explains, the black dots are a sign of flatworms, who embed themselves under the animal's skin. The cycle that leads to this phenomenon is quite complicated:

A fish-eating bird poops flatworm eggs into the water. Snails pick up the eggs and become infected. The parasite then escapes the snail, swims around, and burrows into a fish’s skin. The fish gets eaten by another bird, and the cycle starts all over again

Luckily, high heat kills flatworms, so properly cooking the affected fish (the official recommendation is a minimum of 145 degrees Fahrenheit) will make it safe to eat, although many anglers might choose to release their catch instead.

In New York, local organizations like the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation help support the fishing season with everything from licenses to stocking local waters with their "fishmobile". Check out their offered free fishing days below.

