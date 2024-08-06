Is This New York’s Only ‘Ice Cream Intersection?’

I'm not sure how i've spent more than 30 years living in this particular area of the Hudson Valley and just came to this realization recently. A conversation I actually had with myself driving down a busy Hudson Valley roadway turned epiphany....

Is this area of the Hudson Valley truly home to an ice cream intersection?

canva canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

The Ultimate Ice Cream Destination: The Backstory

I've lived in various spots in the area, Fishkill, New Paltz, now Wappingers, and i've traveled this particular road thousands of times. On a regular basis, I drive on Old Hopewell Road from my house into Hopewell/East Fishkill to bring my daughter to karate, making the left onto Rt 82.

googlemaps, canva googlemaps, canva loading...

The other day I was waiting at the light and looking at all of the people grabbing scoops at the establishment on my left, and once I got onto 82, noticed the same to my right, and then wait, someone walking out of the shop on the left with a hand packed pint.

It was then that I discovered how very lucky we are to live in an area where there is an actual ice cream intersection.

Discover The Hudson Valley’s Ultimate Ice Cream Intersection

If you aren't familiar with the area, let me break down the variety of ice cream options you have while traveling this .02 mile distance in Hopewell.

East Fishkill Provisions

Well known for their amazing deli sandwiches and meats, catering offerings, pig roasts, and holiday meals, many also rely on 'Provisions' (as the locals call it) for their lengthy ice cream list. Sundaes, more than 20 soft serve choices (have you ever tried their amaretto soft serve?) and how about milkshakes?

Joe's Dairy Bar

Diagonally across Rt 82, the spot that just recently celebrated 1 MILLION TikTok followers, Joe's Dairy Bar constantly has a crowd outside their spot ordering up anything and everything from ice cream cakes, to ice cream filled cookie sandwiches, soft serve, hand scooped, and especially outrageous sundaes.

Stewart's

Last, but most certainly not least, the go to for a hand packed pint (or two, or five), a hot fudge sundae (with marshmallow too, my personal choice), smoothies, milkshakes, or simply a scoop in a cup, Stewart's has always been known for their unique flavors that the locals are crazy about.

With all these ice cream options in one spot, though, it's no wonder one of the biggest controversies of the year had to do with the 'weed bus' parking right in the middle of all the action...before it was impounded...

Do you think we can get this area officially renamed and dedicated in the name of ice cream?

Americas 10 Favorite Ice Cream Brands Americans seem to love the frozen treat ice cream. Here are the top 10 most popular brands in America according to Statista.