The Infamous Killer Couple From Beacon

A Crime That Shook Beacon, New York

On April 28, 2020, a shocking crime unfolded in Beacon, New York, when Steven Kraft was brutally murdered shortly after dropping off his daughters. His car and cellphone were taken, and to this day, his body has never been found, leaving the community in a state of fear and uncertainty.

A Calculated Murder Plot

The details of the murder reveal a meticulously planned scheme, as laid out during a gripping two-week trial overseen by U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern. Prosecutors presented evidence showing that the perpetrators employed burner phones and large incinerators to destroy evidence and evade law enforcement. They conducted "dry runs" to practice their plan, demonstrating a chilling level of premeditation.

Misleading Authorities and Destruction of Evidence

In the aftermath, key players sent deceptive text messages to mislead authorities about Kraft's disappearance. One suspect abandoned Kraft's car in a high-crime area of Newburgh, using a burner phone to create distance from the crime. Despite these efforts to cover their tracks, law enforcement remained relentless in their investigation, determined to uncover the truth.

The Killer Couple Revealed

After four long years of investigation, it was revealed that Jamie and Nicholas Orsini were the masterminds behind this horrific crime. Jamie was Kraft’s ex-wife, and the couple had been entrusted with caring for Kraft’s daughters. Their betrayal not only devastated Kraft’s family but left a permanent mark on the community, which had trusted them.

Justice for Steven Kraft's Family

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams expressed relief that justice has finally been served for Kraft’s family. "Their wait is now over," he stated, highlighting the jury's crucial role in holding the Orsinis accountable for their heinous actions.

Severe Sentencing Ahead

Both Jamie, 38, and Nicholas, 36, now face serious repercussions: the carjacking charge carries a maximum life sentence, while the conspiracy charge could add up to five additional years. Williams emphasized that law enforcement would continue to pursue justice for unresolved cases, urging anyone with information about Kraft's disappearance to come forward.

A Unified Effort for Justice

The case was marked by the collaborative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York State Police, and local law enforcement agencies. Williams praised their relentless dedication to solving this complex case, underscoring that justice will prevail, no matter how sophisticated the cover-up.