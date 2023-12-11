Police Release Cause of Horrific Explosion in Upstate New York

A man is dead and a house is destroyed after an explosion ripped through a residential neighborhood in upstate New York. Police are now saying they have identified the cause of the blast.

It incident was at least the third home explosion in as many months in New York state. In October, a residence in Thomson, NY suffered a similar fate, seriously injuring three people. In November, a home in Wappingers Falls, NY was severely damaged after a ruptured gas line caused a blast that injured both first responders and residents. The emergency in Otsego County, however, was fatal.

Fatal Home Explosion in Oneonta, NY

The blast, which occurred in the evening hours of Saturday, December 9th, was powerful. Photos (below) taken by the Otsego County Sheriff's Office show debris covering a front yard, the street, and even properties beyond. While details were originally murky, police have recently released an updated statement.

Police Release Cause of Home Explosion in Oneonta, NY

"Updated Information regarding incident on Richards Avenue Town of Oneonta, NY", the Otsego County Sheriff's Office announced on their Facebook page on Sunday, December 10th. "NYS Fire prevention and Control with assistance from the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, have determined the cause of the incident at 18 Richards Avenue to be accidental as a result of human error".

Fatal Home Explosion Claims Life of Resident

Police also shared that 60 year-old Desmond Moan, who was living at the residence, was killed in the explosion. The state of emergency that was declared continues to be in effect and police say "there will be no access to the affected area until authorized by Town of Oneonta Officials".

Oneonta, NY Residents Ask for More Answers About Deadly Home Explosion

While the incident in Wappingers Falls, NY (above) was revealed to be a result of a ruptured gas line and the explosion in Thomson, NY was blamed on a propane tank, many Oneonta, NY residents are asking for more details beyond "human error". "What does 'human error' mean? By who?", asked one commenter. "While it answers some questions, it also brings up some more, doesn't it?", suggested another.

While the public waits on additional details on the fatal accident in Oneonta, NY, experts warn that most residential explosions are caused by gas leaks. While incidents like ruptured gas lines need to be addressed by skilled professionals, residents with gas-burning stoves are always encouraged to double-check their appliances to keep their homes safe. Gas leak detectors are also available for purchase in addition to carbon monoxide detectors.

