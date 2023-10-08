ANOTHER Canadian Hiker Needs an Emergency Rescue in New York

It's been a rough year for Canadian tourists looking to conquer the mountains of New York. Less than two months after a daring helicopter rescue was conducted to save a hiker who suffered a 40-foot fall down a waterfall, another neighbor from the north needed an emergency response.

Weather is making terrain increasingly challenging on New York trails. Fog, rain, and the approaching snow can all turn a routine outing into a dangerous situation in a matter of seconds. Luckily, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) forest rangers and New York State Police (NYSP) helicopters are here to help.

A helicopter rescue was conducted in North Elba, NY (NYS DEC)

Helicopter Rescue in North Elba, NY

Similar to the airlift in August, the recent rescue of the 33-year-old Canadian required another precision operation. Rough terrain meant that the easiest way to access the woman on the Algonquin trail in North Elba, NY was by helicopter. From the NYS DEC:

NYSP Pilot Kneer and Ranger Praczkajlo inserted Ranger O'Connor to the subject. Ranger O'Connor stabilized the hiker's injury and prepared [her] for a hoist. The patient was flown to the hospital at 7:14 p.m.

Rough Terrain Makes Rescues Even More Challenging

Often, thick tree canopies and rocky landscapes prevent pilots from physically landing the helicopter, and are forced to rely on hoists to complete the rescue. Video from a recent operation in Ulster County, NY (below) shows the precision required from pilots and forest rangers.

Hiking Safety in New York State

While rangers are stationed throughout New York State, the best way to stay safe is to be prepared before you hike. Whether it's a reunification plan if your party loses track of one another, proper hydration to avoid cramps, or proper footwear, there are myriad ways to stop disaster before it happens. Check out more safety tips below.

