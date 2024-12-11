The New Holiday Gift Card Scam Every New Yorker Is About to Fall For

It’s officially the holiday shopping season, and for many of us, gift cards are the ultimate go-to.

Quick, easy, and always appreciated—what could possibly go wrong?

Well, plenty.

Scammers are targeting gift cards like never before, and their methods are getting disturbingly creative.

Here’s the deal: You stroll into a store, grab a gift card off the rack, load it up with some cash, and feel good about crossing one more thing off your shopping list.

But when the person you give it to tries to use it, they realize there’s no balance.

Nada. Zilch. And just like that, your thoughtful holiday gesture becomes a gift for some scammer you’ve never met.

So, what’s happening? While there are plenty of scams out there—fake barcodes, PIN tampering, and more—this one takes the cake.

The Scam

This new scam is as slick as it is infuriating.

Scammers are actually stealing gift cards off store shelves, taking them home, and carefully opening the sealed envelopes using heat.

Then, they remove the card and cut off the part needed to spend the money while leaving the section needed to load funds completely intact.

The tampered cards are slipped back into the envelopes, resealed, and returned to the store displays. To you, the card looks brand new.

You buy it, load it with cash at the register, and head home, completely unaware that the scammer already has the functional part of the card in their possession.

It’s only later—when you or your gift’s recipient tries to use the card—that you realize it’s worthless. By then, the scammer has already spent your money. Pretty sneaky, right?

Sound Confusing? It took me a second;

Check out the video below; it does a better job.

INSANE.

But we got this.

How to Avoid IT

1. Open and Inspect the Card in the Store

Before leaving the store, take the gift card out of its envelope and inspect it. Look for signs of tampering, like cuts, heat damage, or missing pieces.

If anything looks off, don’t buy it. Instead, let a store employee know.

2. Avoid the Front of the Rack

Skip the gift cards on the front of the display rack.

Scammers target these cards because they’re the easiest to grab.

Opt for cards in the middle or back of the rack instead.

3. Buy Directly from Reputable Retailers

Consider purchasing gift cards directly from trusted retailers online. These cards are much less likely to have been tampered with and are a safer option for your holiday shopping.

4. Register the Card if Possible

Some retailers allow you to register your gift card online. This can help you recover funds if the card is stolen or compromised. It’s an extra step, but it could save you from holiday heartbreak.

5. Keep Your Receipt

Keeping your receipt might feel like a long shot, but it’s your best bet if you need to dispute the fraud with the retailer or your bank. The receipt will be a must if you’re lucky enough to get your money back. So don’t toss it—store it somewhere safe until the card is used.

Gift cards are supposed to be hassle-free, but scammers are turning them into yet another holiday headache. Don’t let them win.

Take an extra second to inspect your card, and ensure the only gift you’re giving is your intended one.

