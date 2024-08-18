New York Fort to Reenact the Perilous Events of “The Last of the Mohicans”

The Last of the Mohicans is one of my dad and I's favorite movies. It's beautiful, heat-wrenching, intense and action-packed! Daniel Day-Lewis's had the role of a lifetime playing Hawkeye, and of course, cemented himself as one of the most prominent method actors. For The Last of the Mohicans, he taught himself to build a canoe, shoot a flintlock and trap and skin animals, even going as far as building a log cabin.

For those who may be unaware, but it was based on a book. "The Last of the Mohicans: A Narrative of 1757" is a historical romance novel written by James Fenimore Cooper in 1826. It is the second book of the Leatherstocking Tales pentalogy and the best known to contemporary audiences.

Live Out the Events of Last of the Mohicans

During an interactive showing of The Last of the Mohicans, Fort William Henry guides and local reenactors will march, fire the musket and cannon, and flee from the French massacre as the events occur in the film. Doors open at 7:15pm and the movie will start at approximately 8:15pm. This is an open-air event which takes place in the fort parade ground. Bring camp chairs and dress appropriately. Snacks available in the Sutler gift shop until 9:00pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort William Henry Museum (@fortwilliamhenry)

Experience the film The Last of the Mohicans like never before at Fort William Henry at Lake George on August 23rd. This is an interactive of the 1992 film where local guides and reenactors will march, shoot muskets and cannon, and flee from the French live as events occur on the screen. An open-air event, please bring camp chairs and dress accordingly. For more information and tickets, click here https://www.fwhmuseum.com/events/

Orange County, NY Boasts a Vital Role in U.S. Military History The Revolution-era sites in Orange County are a must-stop visit for military history buffs and anyone interested in the origins of the nation we have become. Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh