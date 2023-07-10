Frightening Police Video from New York Water Rescues

The recent video shared by the New York State Police (NYSP) opens to a chaotic scene. "My wife is in absolute panic... what's gonna happen?!", asks a man standing just inches away from rushing waters with cars strewn around him like toys from the powerful current.

The flooding in Orange County, NY reportedly claimed at least one life and closed numerous backroads and highways. The quickness with which the water rose meant that first responders needed to act fast to rescue stranded drivers.

Water Rescues in Orange County NY

Bodycam video from one Orange County, NY rescue shows how ropes and a human chain (below) helped usher an entire group of travelers to safety. Creeks and rivers overflowing their banks turned roads into white water rapids, and emergency responders worked quickly to evacuate residents who needed to leave their vehicles behind.

Flooding Causes State of Emergency in New York

The rain, which began around 11am on Sunday July 9th, continued throughout the day. A state of emergency was declared by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, and rainfall totals hit eight inches in some towns. Numerous responders including swift water rescue teams, local fire departments, and "high-axle vehicles" were out in force alongside police and EMS departments to help affected residents escape the danger quickly (video below).

Unfortunately, flash floods and urban water rescues have been abundant in recent years. Luckily, first responders are highly trained in numerous rescue techniques that can adapt to such quiclky-changing situations. Check out photos from the massive 2021 floods below.

