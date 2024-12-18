Free ‘First Day Hikes’ Again In Honor of New Year

For more than 30 years, 'First Day Hikes' have been happening across the US, now that we are just about two weeks away from the start of 2025, why not start mapping out your plan for a New Year's Day hike on one of New York's many state grounds...at no cost!

canva canva loading...

Governor Hochul: Start New Year With Free First Day Hikes

Encouraging New Yorkers to spend some time outdoors this holiday season, Governor Hochul wants us to know that she's waived all parking fees at all state parks on January 1st in order to increase access to parks, historic sites, natural areas, environmental education centers, trails and other public lands.

While admission to state park grounds is always free, the fact that there is no charge to park might entice some New Yorkers to check out what the state has to offer when it comes to the great outdoors.

There are more than 100 locations across the state for residents to enjoy with special events on 1/1/25, but specifically in the Hudson Valley, First Day Hikes will take place at the following locations:



Bear Mountain State Park, Bear Mountain; ryan.gerbehy@parks.ny.gov

Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Yorktown; 914.245.4434

Huckleberry Point Trail (DEC), Elka Park; 845.688.3369

Little Stony Point/Hudson Highlands State Park, Cold Spring; 917.658.4526

Minnewaska State Park Preserve, Peter's Kill, Kerhonkson; 845.255.0752

Minnewaska State Park Preserve, Sam's Point, Cragsmoor; 845.647.7989

North-South Lake, DEC’s Kaaterskill Wild Forest, Haines Falls; 518.303.6050

Nyack Beach State Park, Upper Nyack; register here

Croton Gorge Park, Cortlandt; 646.303.1448; register here

Rockwood Hall, Sleepy Hollow; 914.370.9352; register here

Staatsburgh State Historic Site/Mills Norrie State Park, Staatsburg; register here

Stony Kill Farm Environmental Education Center, DEC’s Friends Support Group, Wappingers Falls; 845.831.3800; register here

Taconic State Park - Copake Falls, Copake Falls; 518.912.7387

Tremper Mountain Fire Tower from Willow Trailhead (DEC), Phoenicia; Peter@catskillmountainclub.org

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park, Poughkeepsie; 845.392.7800

14th Annual First Day Hikes Program

First starting in Massachusetts in 1992, and thenNew York joining the fun 14 years ago, the program offers many walks and hikes across the state. Most of the events planned for First Day Hike are family friendly, ranging from 1-5 miles in length.

canva canva loading...

With Governor Hochul waiving parking fees at all state parks and historic sites, she's hoping to encourage more New Yorkers to join in on the tradition.

There's no better way to kick off the New Year than with family and friends at a First Day Hike to experience and enjoy the winter beauty of New York’s amazing scenic landscapes.

A complete list of hikes can be found here.

