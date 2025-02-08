Famous New York Animal Wins ‘Bird Grammys’ for Obvious Reasons

There's a celebrity animal living in our midst here in New York, and it just won a Grammy... sort of.

There's no shortage of fascinating creatures in New York, and while some are known for their sharp teeth, fancy fur, or enormous size, one special creature is known for being hilarious.

The American woodcock is one of the most unique animals in New York State (Canva) The American woodcock is one of the most unique animals in New York State (Canva) loading...

The American Woodcock in New York State

It's hard to know where to start with the American woodcock. First, the bird has too many nicknames to count, and from timberdoodle, to bog sucker, there's not a single one that won't make you chuckle. Then there's the way it moves...

The American Woodcock's Special Moves

American woodcocks have one of the most unique struts of any living thing on planet earth. Its back-and-forth wobble as it walks needs to be seen to be believed (below).

"Grammy Winning" Bird in New York State

When you take every ridiculous part of the woodcock, it should come as no surprise that the bird took home Cornell Lab of Ornithology's "Bird Grammy" award in their "funniest" category (below).

Where to Find the American Woodcock in New York

Bird enthusiasts looking to spot the woodcock in person are most likely to find their prize on spring evenings. Since the timberdoodles are so small, it may be easier to hear them rather than see them, so study their call (above) before heading out.

