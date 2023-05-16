Meet the 4 New Falcon Babies on the Mid-Hudson Bridge

Well this was a surprise. The pile of fluffy feathers in the peregrine falcon box high up on the Mid-Hudson Bridge between Highland and Poughkeepsie, NY turned out to be a grand total of four new falcon babies.

Peregrine falcons, who can dive-bomb their prey at speeds over 200 miles-per-hour, are just one of the fascinating animals to call the Hudson Valley their home. The New York State Bridge Authority (NYSBA) was happy to welcome back a mating pair that recently laid eggs in the hidden bird box installed on the span... but no one was expecting how productive they'd be.

Four Falcon Babies on the Mid-Hudson Bridge

"Happy Falcon Friday, Hudson Valley!", the NYSBA posted on May 12th. "It looks like the Mid-Hudson Bridge has 4 Peregrine Falcons this year! Very soon, they will be seen on camera, exploring the nest and strengthening their wings while they wait for their next meal." Pictures finally show all four of the babies (called eyases).

Growing Peregrine Falcons in the Hudson Valley, NY

As the NYSBA shared, it won't be long until these tiny falcons become mobile. While they're already exploring the corners of their birdbox, soon they'll start to spread their wings and attempt to fly. The babies are roughly two weeks old, but by mid-June, they will start to "fledge" which is the fancy word for a bird leaving the nest on test flights.

It only takes a total of ten weeks for the young falcons to become independent and begin to hunt for their own food. Luckily, the NYSBA has set them up for success. A few factors make the bridge the perfect spot for the young hunters:

The Mid-Hudson Bridge is an ideal location for the falcons as there are plenty of pigeons and other birds in the area, and the height of the bridge provides an excellent opportunity for hunting

So the next time you're crossing the Mid-Hudson Bridge, think about the tiny little fluffballs that will soon be streaking through the sky at unbelievable speeds. Check out more fascinating Hudson River bird action (including a peregrine falcon on the hunt) below.

