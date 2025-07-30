Several out-of-state hikers became lost after following fake trail markers on Black Bear Mountain in the Adirondacks. Now, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is warning other outdoor enthusiasts.

While New York trails are known for their beauty, weather and other factors can turn even easy outings into dangerous situations. This time, however, the danger didn't come from the elements or poor planning, but something more sinister.

Three hikers on Black Bear Mountain in the Adirondacks became lost after accidentally following fake trail markers (Google Maps) Three hikers on Black Bear Mountain in the Adirondacks became lost after accidentally following fake trail markers (Google Maps) loading...

Fake Trail Markers Strand New York Hikers

The NYS DEC shared that three hikers made an emergency call after realizing they were no longer on the trail they had been following. The reason for the accidental detour was revealed to be fake trail makers that had led them astray (below).

Three hikers in the Adirondacks became lost after following fake trail markers to the top of Black Bear Mountain (NYS DEC/Canva) Three hikers in the Adirondacks became lost after following fake trail markers to the top of Black Bear Mountain (NYS DEC/Canva) loading...

Unauthorized Trail Markers on Black Bear Mountain in the Adirondacks

The blue arrow (above) is one of the unauthorized trail markers that led the group to the top of Black Bear Mountain. Unfortunately, since they were not following a sanctioned trail, they realized they were lost once they reached the summit. Luckily, there's an easy way to avoid falling for illegal markings.

What Do Authorized Trail Markers Look Like in New York State?

Generally, plastic circles of varying colors are used as official trail markers (find out what the different colors mean HERE). It can also be helpful to take note of the first trail marker at the beginning of the hike before setting off.

Get our free mobile app

The NYS DEC takes trail safety seriously, and reminded residents that painting or otherwise marking trails is a misdemeanor offense. Check out the many different ways you can hike New York below, and keep scrolling to find the best views in the Hudson Valley without the hike.

16 Types Of Hikes Explained