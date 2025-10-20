Check Your Bill: New York Bridge Authority Shares E-ZPass Error

The New York State Bridge Authority is thanking loyal E-ZPass customers for highlighting a recent error that has reportedly been costing commuters serious sums of money.

The NYSBA shared that the issue has specifically affected E-ZPass holders who opted for the money-saving commuter plan. Now, customers are sharing their experience, including details on how they noticed something was amiss on their bill.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Evolution of Cashless Tolls in New York State

While E-ZPass has been used in New York State for decades, it was only recently that it became one of the only options available for Hudson Valley commuters. The removal of toll booths at the Mid-Hudson Bridge in 2022 (below) completed the NYSBA's transition to cashless tolling, and marked an end of an era for local drivers.

Workers install new E-ZPass scanners at the Mid-Hudson Bridge in 2022 (TSM Poughkeepsie) Workers install new E-ZPass scanners at the Mid-Hudson Bridge in 2022 (TSM Poughkeepsie) loading...

E-ZPass Commuter Plan in New York

E-ZPass, which allows drivers to "pass" through toll collection areas without slowing down or reaching for their wallet, was made even more affordable with the creation of a commuter plan. The program offered discounts to drivers who heavily used the New York State Thruway as well as toll bridges. The recent error, however, has many customers worried.

Reported Billing Issue with E-ZPass' Commuter Plan

"We wish to thank our patrons who called to make us aware of this issue", the NYSBA recently shared on Facebook. "Your feedback is invaluable! We are working to get this issue resolved as quickly as possible". The comment section was full of customers sharing their experiences.

Anecdotal reports included E-ZPass customers who claimed they were erroneously charged for unused trips (the commuter plan requires a minimum of 17 bridge crossings per month, or else customers will be charged for the difference) as well as users who claimed they received multiple charges for the same trip. Others reported frustrations with resolving the issue with customer service. Not everyone, however, was upset.

Get our free mobile app

"The Bridge Authority will definitely make this right for their commuters", began a cool-headed comment. "They have a very good audit department. Give them a minute to help the service center find the issue and it will be corrected. We are very lucky to have them on our side." Check out more about our local bridges below.

5 Things You Didn't Know About Mid-Hudson Bridge You drive across it often, but what do you know about the Mid-Hudson Bridge? Test your knowledge. Gallery Credit: Brandi Hunter