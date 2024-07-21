The much-anticipated Syracuse Nationals is back! The excitement starts Friday, July 19th and goes through Sunday, July 21st, 2024. Get ready to experience the largest car show in the Northeast at the New York State Fairgrounds.

A Spectacular Display of Cars and Culture

With over 8,000 hot rods and 86,000 attendees expected, the Syracuse Nationals is a haven for car enthusiasts. This year, visitors will have the chance to see cars from all over the United States, meet famous builders, and enjoy an array of activities, including live music and delicious food from various vendors.

Free Admission for Children 12 and Under

In a fantastic new development, children aged 12 and under can attend the Syracuse Nationals for free this year! This makes it an even more family-friendly event, ensuring everyone can enjoy the spectacle without breaking the bank.

Meet the Stars of the Automotive World

Dave Kindig & KevvDog

As seen on the popular TV show Bitchin' Rides, Dave Kindig and KevvDog will be making appearances throughout the weekend. Don’t miss your chance to meet these automotive icons:

Friday : 2:30pm - 4pm

: 2:30pm - 4pm Saturday : 10am - 12pm, 1pm - 3pm

: 10am - 12pm, 1pm - 3pm Sunday: 10am - 12pm

Gene Winfield

Legendary automobile fabricator Gene Winfield, a staple at the Syracuse Nationals, will be available to meet fans and showcase his work:

Friday : 11am - 6pm

: 11am - 6pm Saturday & Sunday: 10am - 3pm

Hank "Hanro" Robinson

Hank Hanro Robinson from Hanro Studios Engraving will be present on-site, thanks to sponsor Monster Energy. He’ll be personally engraving the new Syracuse Nationals “Top 10” awards, which will be hand-delivered to the winners by Hank himself. Catch him in the main EXPO lot:

Friday : 1pm - 6pm

: 1pm - 6pm Saturday: 11am - 6pm

Join the Fun at the Fairgrounds

The Syracuse Nationals is an event you won’t want to miss. Whether you’re a car enthusiast or just looking for a fun family outing, there’s something for everyone. Secure your pre-sale tickets now and be part of this incredible celebration of automotive culture!