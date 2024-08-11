There’s One Special Way For New Yorkers To Enjoy This Luxury Airline

There's a luxury French airline that's been hiding under our noses for nearly a decade... and there's only one way for New Yorkers to take advantage.

Luxury Boutique Airline Just Minutes from New York

The mission statement of the airline makes it sound so simple: "operating on flights from New York to Paris, Nice or Milan, La Compagnie offers a unique all business class experience with just 76 full flat seats, free unlimited wi-fi, refined catering and innovative services". Here's how to get on board:

French Luxury Airline Flying Exclusively Out of Newark

All of La Compagnie's US flights take off from Newark Airport (EWR), so while their literature says their flights are from New York, Empire State residents will need to travel a few miles into New Jersey to take advantage of the luxury airline.

Amenities for La Compagnie Airline

Other amenities include access to special lounges both at Newark International Airport as well as in France. While most flights are direct, some trips (like their route to Nice), includes a transfer to easyJet, a budget British airline. Recently, an emergency saw the fancy French plane land somewhere unexpectedly in New York.

Emergency Plane Landing in Albany, NY

Last week, the Albany International Airport shared photos of an unexpected visitor: a La Compagnie airplane (below). Inclement weather meant an emergency landing was in order.

Rise in Popularity of Boutique Airlines in New York

The concept of specialty airlines seems to be rising in popularity. Recently, a company named Bark Air announced flights out of New York that would specifically cater to dog owners and their pets, who are welcome to fly in-cabin no matter their size.

Of course despite their convenient locations, both La Compagnie and Bark Air have a significant barrier to entry: their prices. La Compagnie's flights from Newark Paris start at roughly $4,500, and Bark Air's flights from New York to London start at $8,000.

