In an astonishing turn of events, a bald eagle found "clinging to life" in upstate New York with a mysterious illness has made a miraculous recovery after help from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC), Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC) and more.

If you're a New York football fan, chances are you hate eagles. Luckily, this feathered gal has confirmed she hates Philadelphia, too. The bird that couldn't open its eyes or even raise its head is now back in the wild after Cornell University finally solved what was close to killing one of our nation's favorite birds.

Stephen Meyers via Canva Stephen Meyers via Canva loading...

Eagle Rescued in Upstate New York

Photos of the eagle when it was first rescued (below) show exactly how desperately it needed help. While it made a substantial recovery under the care of FFFWC, who found elevated lead in its system, Cornell Wildlife Health Center (CWHC) was able to pinpoint another issue.

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook loading...

Mysterious Illness Plaguing Rescued Eagle

A "yeast overgrowth" was discovered by Cornell's Dr. Cindy Hopf-Dennis, which contributed to the eagle's weakness. When added to the elevated lead levels, the majestic bird had a few obstacles to overcome. Months after she was recued, the eagle was finally able to return to the sky (below).

Bald eagle are just one of the impressive animals to call the Hudson Valley home. Check out a group of our national birds fight over fish on the Hudson River below, and keep scrolling to get your cuteness quota filled with a family of Orange County, NY beavers.

Photos: Massive Eagles Fight Over Fish on the Hudson