Let's face it, so many of us love a good collector's item or limited edition find. Whether it happens to be a nostalgic cup from McDonald's, or, in keeping with the McD's trend, how wild many went for those adult happy meals...we just can't seem to get enough.

There's a rumor surrounding about an always popular food spot with tons of Hudson Valley locations about product release coming in October.

Here's What We Know About Dunkin's Halloween Munchkin Buckets

Social media has been swirling with leaked photos and questions about a hot ticket item that will allegedly hit Dunkin' stores on October 16th. A pretty adorable Halloween themed bucket that is rumored to hold 50 munchkins.

The question remains, when customers (and collectors) buy the bucket, are the munchkins included, or do they need to be purchased separately.

Fast Food Club reports that supplies will be limited and the buckets will be sold at participating Dunkin' locations - we're looking at you Hudson Valley locations.

Dunkin's Fall Menu Launch

Before we get to the highly anticipated October bucket release date, Dunkin' has already rolled out their typical favorites, as well as some new menu items for lovers of all things fall. New additions to the fall menu include the Dunkalatte which teases a secret ingredient (SPOILER ALERT: its coffee milk) combined with espresso. There's also the Almond Spice Coffee and even a meal deal which will get you a sandwich, hash browns and a coffee.

Returning fall faves include the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and pumpkin donuts, munchkins and muffins as well as an apple cider donut and banana chocolate chip loaf. My personal favorite the Maple Sugar Bacon Wake-Up Wrap is also back, along with other Maple Bacon options, too. Markie_devo has the entire August 28th menu launch mapped out for you here:

What's our next move, fall-loving friends?

